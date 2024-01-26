Presidential Office Deeply Regrets DP's Refusal of Proposal on Deferment of Workplace Accident Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed deep regret over the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)'s rejection of a proposal to extend the grace period of a workplace accident law for small businesses with less than 50 employees.An official of the top office told reporters on Thursday that the government and ruling camp had called for the extension to speak for the hardship suffered by small firms and small business owners, but that the DP had turned a blind eye to the proposal.The DP rejected the proposal made earlier on Wednesday by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) which sought a two-year extension to the grace period of a workplace accident law for such small businesses. In making the offer, the PPP accepted the DP’s precondition to establish a state agency on industrial safety.Meanwhile, the official said nothing has been decided when asked to comment on reports that President Yoon Suk Yeol is considering holding talks with certain media outlets, including KBS, before the lunar New Year holidays which will begin next Friday.