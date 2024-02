Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities and police will conduct a joint forensics investigation on Friday at a factory in North Gyeongsang Province, where two firefighters were killed the previous day while trying to put out a fire.Ten organizations, including the National Fire Agency, the Gyeongbuk Police Agency’s crime scene investigation unit, a joint fire investigation team, and the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation, will take turns to conduct the on-site investigation.The investigators plan to examine the initial point and cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two firefighters.Earlier, private structural engineers and firefighters conducted a safety inspection of the factory structure to ensure the feasibility of an on-site investigation.Meanwhile, the provincial government will hold a joint funeral ceremony on Saturday to honor the two firefighters who died in the line of duty.