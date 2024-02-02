Prosecutors Appeal Acquittal of Ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice over Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have filed an appeal against a court's acquittal of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae in the judicial power abuse scandal during the Park Geun-hye administration.On Friday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office submitted a petition of appeal challenging the ruling for Yang, as well as former justices Park Byoung-dae and Ko Young-han.The prosecution said there is a significant difference in opinion with the court's first trial regarding the scope of judicial administrative authority, the independence of trials, and legal principles related to power abuse.The state agency also said there is a need to align legal interpretations with previous court rulings in connection to the scandal.Last Friday, the Seoul Central District Court acquitted Yang, Park and Ko from charges of power abuse, obstruction of exercising one's rights and other allegations.While Yang faced accusations of intervening in trials and approving or ordering various anti-constitutional plans, the court ruled that he lacked the authority to interfere in trials, leading to the dismissal of the power abuse charge.