North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Friday morning, marking the fourth occurrence of such tests in ten days.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it detected multiple cruise missiles launched from the North at around 11 a.m.The military said it is closely coordinating with the United States on the latest missile firings, while monitoring developments in the North.Pyongyang had previously conducted three rounds of cruise missile firings last Wednesday, Sunday, and Tuesday this week.According to the North's state media, the first two rounds involved the new "Pulhwasal-3-31" strategic cruise missile, while the third round featured the previously known "Hwasal-2" model.