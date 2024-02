Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to entrust party leader Lee Jae-myung with the authority to determine the party's position on the electoral system for the upcoming general elections in April.DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo said on Friday that the decision was reached after a candid conversation during a meeting of the Supreme Council .In response to the need for the decision to be confirmed at a general meeting of party representatives, Kang said the party is open to such a possibility, with no definitive decision made regarding the next steps.When asked whether the party has ruled out a vote by party members on this issue, Kang said that comprehensive authority over the electoral system has been delegated to the party leader.The spokesperson also said that no decision has been reached regarding when Lee will finalize his position on this matter.