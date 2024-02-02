US Indo-Pacom Chief Nominee: Extended Deterrence Absolutely Essential on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As North Korea continues to increase military tension on the Korean Peninsula with a series of cruise missile launches and other weapon tests, the nominee for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief told the U.S. senate that there are "significant strategic and military risks" of a potential conflict on the Korean Peninsula. To deal with the evolving nuclear threats from the North, Admiral Samuel Paparo said that U.S. strategic forces are necessary for deterrence.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Amid heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the nominee for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander has reaffirmed that U.S. extended deterrence is "absolutely essential" for the region.During a confirmation hearing of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, Admiral Samuel Paparo discussed the changing dynamic of the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: Indo-Pacom Commander Nominee Adm. Samuel Paparo (US Pacific Fleet commander)]"The Republic of Korea is the linchpin of peace, stability and security in the Pacific. We seek a denuclearized Korean Peninsula, whatever the public statements. As a military commander, I must look at the capability development, and to be able to pace that, to deter that, extended deterrence, particularly with U.S. strategic forces, is absolutely essential."Last month, North Korea announced that it will no longer strive for a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas, and has since sought to demonstrate its diversified nuclear capabilities, launching cruise missiles and underwater drones, among others.Increased military tensions sparked concerns that the North could engage in localized provocations near the border and try to interfere in the upcoming elections down in South Korea in April.The four-star admiral said in his written response to the Senate that there are "significant strategic and military risks" of a potential conflict on the Korean Peninsula.The Indo-Pacom chief nominee also expressed concerns over the military collaboration between North Korea and Russia, calling it "symbiotic."[Sound bite: Indo-Pacom Commander Nominee Adm. Samuel Paparo (US Pacific Fleet commander)]"It is concerning, deeply. It is symbiotic. It closes gaps each for the other, providing conventional weapons to Russia from North Korean industry, providing sanctions evading materials and potentially high-end technology to North Korea."Paparo noted that the U.S.' airborne intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance allocation is currently insufficient to support what he called the "multifaceted problem-set."Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.