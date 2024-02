Photo : YONHAP News

A woman, who was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison for allegedly killing her husband by feeding him food and drink laced with a nicotine solution, has been acquitted of murder in a retrial.The Suwon High Court declared the 38-year-old woman not guilty on Friday, following a review of her case ordered by the Supreme Court last July due to a lack of evidence.The defendant was arrested and indicted in 2021, accused of poisoning her 46-year-old husband by adding lethal doses of nicotine solution into his water, porridge, and multi-grain powder drink.The woman claimed innocence saying that her husband appeared to have taken his own life.The prosecution had connected the husband's death to the woman, citing seized liquid nicotine and electronic cigarette devices allegedly owned by her, along with information that he had reportedly quit smoking eight years prior to his death.