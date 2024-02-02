Netflix Shares Images from 'Squid Game' Season 2 Set for 2024 Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix has unveiled images from the highly anticipated second season of the South Korean original series "Squid Game," scheduled for release later this year.The released photos on Friday showcase never-before-seen scenes from Season Two, featuring protagonist Gi-hun, portrayed by Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae, after securing the 45-point-six-billion-won prize in a secret survival contest.Gi-hun, after foregoing an opportunity to move to the U.S., is seen once again face-to-face with the mysterious salesman, played by actor Gong Yoo, who initially recruited him for the games.Other photos reveal the Front Man, played by actor Lee Byung-hun, as well as a new character in the second season played by actress Park Gyu-young.The first season of "Squid Game," released in September 2021, became Netflix's most-watched show in 94 countries, posting the highest viewing hours in the platform's history. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and lead actor Lee each won an Emmy award.