Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for rejecting a negotiation plan to postpone the expansion of a contentious workplace safety act.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said on Friday that the DP's refusal to accept the ruling party's proposal jeopardizes the livelihoods of eight million workers.He added that the PPP had made very reasonable concessions to the DP to help the survival of small business owners.Yun left open the possibility of additional negotiations, saying he would actively consider other negotiation plans if proposed by the DP.However, DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said further negotiations with the PPP would be difficult as there were many who believed it would be inappropriate to halt the expansion of the Serious Accident Punishment Act(SAPA) since it has already come into effect.