Prosecutors Seek 1-Yr. Prison Sentence for Squid Game Actor for Sexual Misconduct

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have sought a one-year prison sentence for South Korean actor O Yeong-su who has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct.The prosecution made the request on Friday to the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court while also asking the court to order restrictions on O’s employment and to reveal the 79-year-old actor’s personal information.O, who became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a series for his performance in “Squid Game,” was indicted in November, 2022 without detention over allegations he inappropriately touched the body of a woman in mid-2017.In making their request, prosecutors said the accused has shown no signs of remorse during investigations and trial.In his final testimony, the actor said he is devastated for standing trial at his age and feels as if his life is falling apart before expressing hope that the court will issue a wise verdict.The court will issue its ruling on March 15.