S. Korea Defeats Australia to Advance to Asian Cup Semifinals against Jordan

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team defeated Australia in the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar on Friday, local time, advancing to the semifinal match against Jordan.The Taegeuk Warriors, led by head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, allowed the first goal in the 42nd minute at Al Janoub Stadium, after a short pass by Hwang In-beom outside the South Korean box ended up in front of Nathaniel Atkinson, who crossed the ball to Craig Goodwin, making a left-footed goal.South Korea came short of making an equalizer until an opportunity came four minutes into the added time, when Son Heung-min was brought down by Lewis Miller for the penalty, which Hwang Hee-chan turned into a one-one tie.In the 14th minute of extra time, Son secured South Korea's victory with a second goal by a free kick after Hwang drew a foul outside the left side of the box, redeeming a crushing loss to Australia in the final game of the Asian Cup nine years ago.South Korea is set to face Jordan in the semifinals starting 6 p.m. Tuesday, local time, after the two sides had a two-two draw in the second Group E match.