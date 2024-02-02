Menu Content

Ministry Lambasts Russia's Criticism over Yoon's Comments on N. Korea's Preemptive Nuke Use Legalization

Written: 2024-02-03 13:18:17Updated: 2024-02-03 13:28:06

Photo : YONHAP News

The government lambasted Russia, after its foreign ministry spokesperson publicly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for his remarks on North Korea as being "blatantly biased."

In a text message to local reporters on Saturday, South Korea's foreign ministry said criticism by Moscow's spokesperson Maria Zakharova was "below standards, rude, ignorant and biased" as official remarks put forth by a foreign ministry spokesperson of a country.

The ministry said such comments have disregarded the clear reality that the North's threatening rhetoric and continued military provocations heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the region.

It added that the spokesperson's remarks are "repulsive sophistry," from standards of a country that faithfully follows international norms.

Moreover, the ministry criticized the Russian leader's designation of the invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" for being nothing more than an unreasonable and stubborn attempt to mislead the international community.

On Wednesday, Yoon said the North Korean regime is the only "irrational" entity in the world that has legalized the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.
