US Central Command Confirms Retaliatory Airstrikes against IRGC-Backed Military Groups in Iraq, Syria

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Central Command(CENTCOM) confirmed that it has conducted retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps(IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.In a message on X on Friday, CENTCOM said during the airstrikes carried out at 4 p.m. Friday, Eastern time, U.S. military forces struck more than 85 targets, with mobilization of numerous aircraft, including long-range bombers flown from the mainland, as well as over 125 precision munitions.The Command said the targets included command, control operations and intelligence centers, rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicle storages, logistics and munition facilities of militia groups, and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces.In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden said the strikes were conducted under his direction, and that Washington's response will continue at times and places of its choosing.Emphasizing that America does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world, Biden said anyone that harms an American will face a response.The retaliation comes after a deadly drone attack at a U.S. base in Jordan on January 27 by the IRGC-backed militia groups, which killed three American soldiers, while injuring over 40 others.