Photo : KBS News

A funeral service was held on Saturday for two firefighters who were found dead earlier this week after being trapped at a burning meat processing factory in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province while on a search for fire victims.Over one-thousand people, including bereaved families and fellow firefighters, attended the ceremony led by the provincial government for the late Senior Firefighter Park Su-hun and the late Fire Sergeant Kim Su-kwang.Both Kim and Park were posthumously promoted by a rank and conferred the Fifth Class Aquamarine Stripes Medal of the Order of Service Merit.The late firefighters are expected to be laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery.The fire broke out at the four-story building at around 7:47 p.m. Wednesday, after which 35-year-old Park and 27-year-old Kim were trapped inside while searching for the victims. Their bodies were found early Thursday on the third floor.