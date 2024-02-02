Menu Content

N. Korea Claims Testing of 'Super-Large Cruise Missile Warhead Power,' New Anti-Aircraft Missile

Written: 2024-02-03 14:26:48Updated: 2024-02-03 15:35:27

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea announced that it conducted a "super-large cruise missile warhead power test" and test-fired a new-type of anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea on Friday.

In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the regime's Missile Administration said the tests were part of "normal activities" for technical advancement of function, performance and operation in new weapons systems that are irrelevant to the regional situation.

The administration stressed that the tests did not have any adverse effect on the safety of neighboring countries.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that it had detected multiple cruise missiles fired towards the Yellow Sea by the North, the regime's fourth set of missile firings since January 24.

Photos released by the news agency showed a missile hitting a targeted building to explode, after flying at a low altitude. Seoul's military had said the detected missiles traveled dozens of minutes with a shorter range, which local experts suggested was due to the missiles being loaded with a bigger warhead.
