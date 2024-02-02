Menu Content

Authorities Conducting Epidemiological Study into Year's 1st Measles Case

Written: 2024-02-04 13:10:04Updated: 2024-02-04 13:11:23

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities are conducting an epidemiological study into this year's first case of measles reported in the southeastern port city of Busan last week.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Sunday, a 40-year-old patient was confirmed to have the disease on Thursday.

Authorities are looking into whether the patient had either traveled overseas or came into contact with someone who recently entered the country. They are also in the process of contact tracing and tracking down those who have had contact with the patient.

During Monday's planned joint meeting on respiratory infectious diseases, response measures against measles will be discussed along with those for mycoplasma infection and the influenza virus.

Measles is an airborne viral respiratory disease characterized by symptoms of fever, malaise, cough, conjunctivitis and a rash.

While infection can be prevented through vaccination, the KDCA has urged unvaccinated people planning to visit 119 countries designated for quarantine management to get inoculated twice, four to six weeks in advance.
