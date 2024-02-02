Menu Content

DP Chief Pays Courtesy Visit to Fmr. Pres. Moon Jae-in

Written: 2024-02-04 14:40:08Updated: 2024-02-04 21:02:44

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung paid a courtesy visit to former President Moon Jae-in at his residence in Yangsang, South Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday.

According to DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon, Moon expressed regret over a division within the party between those viewed close to the former president himself and others close to the party leader ahead of April's general elections.

While Moon called for unity for the opposition's election victory, expressing pity over the ruling side's neglect for public livelihoods and integration, Lee pledged to overcome division and conflict in unity for full-fledged efforts toward victory in April.

Lee's visit ahead of the April 10 general elections is viewed as an attempt to seek unity with lawmakers outside a faction close to the party leader.

Lee had previously planned to visit Moon on January 2, but canceled after suffering an injury in a stabbing attack while on a visit to the site of a planned airport construction on Gadeok Island in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Moon and Lee had previously met last September, when the former president visited the party leader while he was hospitalized following a 24-day hunger strike.
