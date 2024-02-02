Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Raise Medical Insurance Fees for Essential Medical Services

Written: 2024-02-04 15:09:01Updated: 2024-02-04 15:18:45

Gov't to Raise Medical Insurance Fees for Essential Medical Services

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will raise medical insurance fees for essential medical services and carry out reforms in service delivery to address the shortage of doctors outside the capital region and in essential medicine.

In a comprehensive national health insurance plan announced on Sunday, the Health Ministry said insurance fees for essential medical services will be raised based on the level of difficulty, risk, urgency, overnight shift and regional gap.

An alternative system of offering differential compensation for the quality and results of medical services will also be adopted.

The Ministry will reform the nation's medical service system to provide necessary services at the right time through enhanced cooperation between regional base institutions and local medical facilities.

Insurance subscribers who had significantly low annual access to medical services will be offered a return of ten percent of their premium from the previous year in the form of a medical voucher.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >