Gov't to Raise Medical Insurance Fees for Essential Medical Services

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will raise medical insurance fees for essential medical services and carry out reforms in service delivery to address the shortage of doctors outside the capital region and in essential medicine.In a comprehensive national health insurance plan announced on Sunday, the Health Ministry said insurance fees for essential medical services will be raised based on the level of difficulty, risk, urgency, overnight shift and regional gap.An alternative system of offering differential compensation for the quality and results of medical services will also be adopted.The Ministry will reform the nation's medical service system to provide necessary services at the right time through enhanced cooperation between regional base institutions and local medical facilities.Insurance subscribers who had significantly low annual access to medical services will be offered a return of ten percent of their premium from the previous year in the form of a medical voucher.