Russian Diplomat Wary of Tension on Peninsula in Talks with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko reportedly expressed serious concern over the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula during consultation in South Korea.According to the Russia Tass news agency on Sunday, Moscow's foreign ministry issued a statement regarding Rudenko's trip to Seoul last week, saying that he expressed serious concerns over the sharp escalation of tensions in the region.The statement blamed the rising tensions on the irresponsible, provocative policy of the U.S., which is attempting to push its regional allies toward the implementation of its aggressive plans, including militarily, for its own geopolitical objectives.The ministry said that Russia has also expressed its intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with North Korea that accords with the norms of international law in the interests of both countries to bolster peace and stability in the region.Rudenko visited South Korea last Friday and paid a courtesy call to first vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun before talks with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Byung-won.