S. Korea to Join US-led Space Security Training Event

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will participate in a U.S.-led multinational space security training event this month for the seventh straight year.According to the Air Force, the Global Sentinel 2024 will be held from Monday through February 16 at the U.S. Space Command at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with some 250 people from 28 countries.Personnel from the Air Force, the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute will take part in the event, along with personnel from the Army and Navy, space experts at the Agency for Defense Development, Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.The participants will learn procedures to deal with satellite collisions and falling space objects, with South Korea teaming up with Australia, New Zealand and Japan for the training.The Air Force said that the training will focus on acquiring the knowledge to respond to space situations, identifying and supplementing developments in the field of space domain awareness, and improving international and civil-military joint response capabilities related to space situations.