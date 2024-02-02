PPP Chair Criticizes DP Chair's Announcement on Election System

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon has criticized main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung’s announcement that his party will push to maintain semi-mixed-member proportional representation in the general elections.The PPP chair said in a party meeting on Monday that Lee’s plan lacks logic, adding that even he is confused by the DP chair’s explanation on the distribution of proportional seats and the public therefore cannot be expected to understand it.Han went on to lament that the fate of the electoral system is in the hands of not even one party but one person, asking the DP if this is democracy while saying that the people did not elect the main opposition to a majority in parliament so that its chair could dictate the system.The PPP chief said that the public has witnessed the DP grappling with the issue, adding that it is not concerned about the system most reflective of the public but rather which one is most advantageous to its leader and it.Han issued the criticism after Lee said that his party will prepare to launch a satellite party and seek an election victory with the semi-mixed-member proportional representation system.