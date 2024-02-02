Menu Content

S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement on Defense Cooperation

Written: 2024-02-05 13:32:17Updated: 2024-02-05 14:56:57

S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement on Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to expand bilateral defense cooperation.

According to Seoul’s arms procurement agency on Monday, Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) Minister Eom Dong-hwan and Saudi assistant defense minister Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi signed the agreement in Riyadh.

Defense minister Shin Won-sik, who was visiting Riyadh for the World Defense Show as part of a week-long trip to the Middle East, was present for the signing along with his Saudi counterpart Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a joint committee for weapons systems research and development as well as a working group for joint research and production of weapons systems.

The DAPA chief said that the MOU will solidify the future-oriented strategic partnership between the two countries, contribute to the development of friendly relations and mutual benefits, and serve as an opportunity to strengthen substantive defense cooperation.
