Photo : YONHAP News

Military authorities believe that North Korea has engaged in four rounds of cruise missile launches this year alone as part of efforts to test the efficiency of its weapons under development.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-joon revealed the assessment in a regular press briefing on Monday, when asked to comment on the intensive launches in a short period of time.Asked if the reclusive state had previously tested cruise missiles in such a fashion, Lee said he does not believe there has been such a case.He was quick to add, however, that ballistic missiles and cruise missiles have different uses and purposes and therefore require further related analysis.Ballistic missiles are fast and aim for extensive destruction while cruise missiles, though slower, are capable of precision strikes.