Seoul to Build World's Largest Vertical City in Yongsan

Anchor: The Seoul city government announced plans to construct the world's largest vertical city in the central Yongsan District by early 2030, envisioned to be more than four times the size of New York's Hudson Yards.Richard Larkin has the report.Report: The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday unveiled a plan to build the world's largest vertical city in Yongsan District.Designed by the Seoul government, the Korea Railroad Corporation and the Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation, the envisioned city would be built on a plot of land measuring some 500-thousand square meters.The city, which would be nearly four-and-a-half times larger than Hudson Yards in New York, will house a 100-story landmark and a one-point-one-kilometer-long sky rail that will be built in a 45-story building.Construction of the city's infrastructure is scheduled to begin in the latter half of next year and businesses and residents will be able to move in from early 2030.The latest project has revived a property development plan in which a vast area in Yongsan was designated as the "Yongsan International Business District" in 2010 before it was scrapped in 2013 for various reasons, including a lack of funds.With the new project, the Yongsan International Business District would be reborn as a "compact city" that will be divided into three zones: an international business zone, a complex zone and a support zone.The international business zone will house top-tier offices and hotels, as well as the 100-story landmark, while the complex zone will house business support facilities and the support zone will consist of housing, education and culture facilities.The envisioned city will also include parks, as well as a green square, arches and corridors.Richard Larkin, KBS World Radio News.