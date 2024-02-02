KOSIS: Seoul Saw Net Outflow of Over 800,000 Past 10 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that Seoul saw a net outflow of more than 800-thousand people in the past ten years due to high home prices.According to Statistics Korea's Korean Statistical Information Service(KOSIS) on Monday, some five-point-47 million people moved from Seoul to other cities and provinces, including Busan, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province between 2014 and 2023.Over four-point-61 million moved to the capital city from other regions, resulting in a net outflow of some 861-thousand people in Seoul, the highest figure to be posted among ten cities and provinces that witnessed population outflows.As the top reason for moving out of the capital, around one-point-74 million cited housing, meaning that many left Seoul after purchasing homes in other regions or after their lump-sum "jeonse" rental deposit contracts expired.Meanwhile, the data found that of the total number people who moved to Seoul, around one-point-64 million cited jobs, while 446-thousand cited education as the primary reason for moving.