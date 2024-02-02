KOSIS: Seoul Saw Net Outflow of Over 800,000 Past 10 Years

New data finds that Seoul saw a net outflow of more than 800-thousand people in the past ten years due to high home prices.
According to Statistics Korea's Korean Statistical Information Service(KOSIS) on Monday, some five-point-47 million people moved from Seoul to other cities and provinces, including Busan, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province between 2014 and 2023.
Over four-point-61 million moved to the capital city from other regions, resulting in a net outflow of some 861-thousand people in Seoul, the highest figure to be posted among ten cities and provinces that witnessed population outflows.
As the top reason for moving out of the capital, around one-point-74 million cited housing, meaning that many left Seoul after purchasing homes in other regions or after their lump-sum "jeonse" rental deposit contracts expired.
Meanwhile, the data found that of the total number people who moved to Seoul, around one-point-64 million cited jobs, while 446-thousand cited education as the primary reason for moving.