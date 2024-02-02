Government to Announce Medical School Quota Increase on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is expected to open a medical policy review body on Tuesday and announce the scale of expansion of medical school admissions quota to be applied for the 2025 school year.Thats is according to the health ministry on Monday, after the government previously announced that it would determine the scale of increase through consideration of medical schools' student capacity, local medical infrastructure and personnel relocation plans.Considering that it takes about ten years to become a doctor after entering medical school, the number of students enrolled in the 2025 school year is expected to increase between one-thousand-500 and two-thousand.The has has been met with strong opposition from the medical community, as out of ten doctors were found to oppose the quota expansion with half believing that there are already enough doctors and that there is no need to increase the number.This comes as the Korean Medical Association's(KMA) Medical Policy Research Institute on Monday released the results of a survey, showing that three-thousand-277 doctors, or 81-point-seven percent of four-thousand-ten respondents, opposed the planned expansion of medical school admissions.