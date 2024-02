Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok has ordered the prosecution to promptly and sternly respond to election crimes with some two months left until the 22nd general elections.Lee made the call on Monday during a meeting of 71 chief public prosecutors across the nation who handle election affairs as he referred to such crimes as “broken windows.”Lee said that according to the broken windows theory in criminology, a broken window, if left unattended, could lead to the spread of serious crimes.The top prosecutor stressed the need to exert best efforts to prevent the spread of election crimes by sternly dealing with even a minor election offense in early stages.Lee also called on the meeting’s participants to execute their duties solely based on evidence and legal principles by upholding political neutrality and fairness in the process of investigations and trials.