Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Edges Up Slightly to 37.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey released on Monday finds that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating this week edged up slightly within the margin of error compared to a week ago.A Realmeter survey conducted on two-thousand-507 adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday found that 37-point-three percent of respondents believe the president is doing a good job in handling state affairs. That’s up one-point-one percentage point from the previous survey carried out between January 22 and 26 and falls within the margin of error.Fifty-nine-point-four percent of the surveyed disapproved, down point-six percentage points from the last survey.Realmeter said the rating moved up slightly after the President and interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Han Dong-hoon settled their discord and as Yoon is considering granting special pardons to citizens and small business owners on the occasion of the lunar New Year.The survey, commissioned by Energy Economic News, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.Meanwhile, in a separate survey conducted last Thursday and Friday on one-thousand-one adults, the pollster found that PPP’s approval rating stood at 39-point-eight percent, up three-point-two percentage points from the last survey.The main opposition Democratic Party saw its rating climb point-three percentage points to 45-point-two percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.