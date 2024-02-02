Pentagon: ‘Excellent’ Ties with S. Korea, Japan Facilitate Info-Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has said that the Korean Peninsula is monitored very closely after a Japanese media report stated that Japan was unable to track a recent North Korean missile to the termination of its flight.In a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said he would not comment on intelligence matters when asked about the range of missile-tracking among the U.S., South Korea and Japan.The spokesperson just said that the U.S. will continue to work in close consultation with its allies and partners in the region.Asked about the real-time data sharing of recently launched North Korean missiles among the three nations, Ryder said that they have an "excellent" relationship and they will continue to share information as it relates to regional security and stability.The Tokyo-based Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Monday that the three allies immediately shared radar information for the first time when the North fired a ballistic missile on January 14, but Japan’s radar was unable to track it as it entered a blind angle in its terminal phase.Meanwhile, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday that North Korea’s actions are deeply concerning, adding that the U.S. will continue to coordinate closely with South Korea and Japan when it comes to pushing back on these destabilizing moves.