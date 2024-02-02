OECD Cuts S. Korea's 2024 Growth Outlook to 2.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) lowered its growth outlook for South Korea this year to two-point-two percent.According to Seoul's finance ministry on Monday, the OECD’s latest projection for the country was downgraded from two-point-three percent in November last year while the organization’s outlook for the global economy rose from two-point-seven percent to two-point-nine percent.The latest forecast is identical to the outlook by the government and higher than two-point-one percent projected by the Bank of Korea, while the International Monetary Fund last week projected a two-point-three-percent expansion for South Korea this year.The OECD projection for next year remained unchanged from the previous outlook at two-point-one percent.The organization expects inflation in South Korea to slow to two-point-seven percent this year before reaching two percent in 2025, unchanged from its November projections.