S. Korea to Take Custody of Finance Exec. of Terraform Labs on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A key figure in the collapse of the cryptocurrencies Terra and Luna will be repatriated on Tuesday about a year after being arrested in Montenegro with Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyung, better known as Do Kwon.The justice ministry plans to bring back Han Chang-joon, a former financial executive of Terraform Labs, at 2 p.m. through Incheon International Airport after taking custody of him from Montenegrin authorities on Monday.Upon arrival, Han will be investigated by a probe team from the Seoul Southern Prosecutors’ Office in charge of the case.Han was arrested with Kwon at Podgorica Airport in March 2023 for using a forged passport a year and seven months after he fled South Korea in the wake of the collapse of the tokens, which resulted in global investor losses of nearly 40 billion U.S. dollars.The two were sentenced last year by a Montenegrin court to four months in prison for using forged passports.The justice ministry requested their extradition right after they were apprehended.