Tripartite Economy & Labor Panel Holds 1st Session under Yoon Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

A tripartite dialogue organization under the direct supervision of the presidential office held its first plenary committee session on Tuesday since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The Economic, Social and Labor Council’s plenary committee, the highest decision-making body of the organization, announced a plan to create and operate three committees to discuss the industrial transition, working hours and an extension of the retirement age.One of the committees will hold discussions for six to nine months to find ways to resolve employment insecurity from the industrial transition and the unfair dual structure of the labor market as well as ways to protect platform workers.The other two committees will operate for one to two years to discuss ways to shorten working hours and revise the wage system in line with a possible extension of the retirement age.The council plans to complete the selection of the committee members as soon as possible to launch discussions on ways to create good jobs for future generations and establish a sustainable labor market.The council is composed of 18 members, including representatives from labor, business and the public, but currently operates with 17 members as the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is refusing to participate.