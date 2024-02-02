Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KMA to Launch General Strike if Gov't Increases Med School Quota

Written: 2024-02-06 10:50:25Updated: 2024-02-06 11:11:39

KMA to Launch General Strike if Gov't Increases Med School Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Medical Association(KMA) has warned that it will launch a general strike if the government unilaterally pushes ahead with a plan to increase the enrollment quota for medical schools without consultation.

The KMA issued the warning in an emergency press conference in Seoul on Tuesday ahead of the government’s expected announcement of the extent of the expansion.

KMA President Lee Pil-soo said that despite repeated proposals from the medical community, the government is pursuing unilateral policies without sufficient discussion and consultation with the group.

The KMA chief then warned that if the government proceeds without talking with the medical community, the group will immediately begin procedures for a general strike while discussing the results of its survey of members conducted in December about a massive strike to protest the government’s plan to increase the quota.

The KMA executive branch also plans to resign en masse and immediately convene an extraordinary general meeting of delegates to form an emergency committee.

The government’s health and medical policy committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to deliberate and decide on the scale of the medical school admissions quota expansion, with the results to be announced right after the meeting.

The number of students enrolled in the 2025 school year is expected to increase between one-thousand-500 and two-thousand from the current three-thousand-58, which has been fixed since 2006.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >