Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to grant special pardons to about 450-thousand people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday.President Yoon said in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the pardons, which include five business people and seven politicians, focus on reviving the economy and public livelihoods more than anything else.The president said that special exemptions will be granted for various administrative penalties slapped on drivers, restaurant industry workers, fisheries workers and passenger and cargo transporters.Yoon said that a total of 450-thousand people will be granted special exemptions from the administrative penalties, adding that the government will continue to seek measures that can help with the everyday economic activities.The president also said that he hopes these pardons granted ahead of the holiday will add vitality to the public’s livelihood and the economy.