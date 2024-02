Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense is reviewing plans to establish a strategic command in southern Seoul.The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it is considering setting up the strategic command within the Capital Defense Command compound.This came as the government is looking to expand the nuclear and weapons of mass destruction response headquarters, an organization created under the Joint Chiefs of Staff last January.In November of last year, defense minister Shin Won-sik said the strategic command is likely to commence operations in the second half of 2024.The strategic command will oversee the military’s three-axis deterrence system against the North’s threats – the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in a major conflict; the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform; and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.