Yoon Highlights Need to Expand Medical Workforce for Future

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that increasing the medical workforce is a pressing task that can no longer be delayed.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the president said that an estimated 15-thousand more doctors will be needed by 2035, including medical personnel to respond to the rapidly aging society and rising demand in the health industry.President Yoon said that the government has listened to the voices of various groups including the medical community, patients and the public to prepare a plan to implement medical reform after sufficient deliberation and discussion.The president vowed to make proper investments in local hospitals and promote regional medical services by putting local medical schools first in the enrollment quota allocation.As for the medical community, which has strongly opposed the government’s move to increase the quota, Yoon asked for cooperation in the reform plan aimed at protecting the lives and health of the people as well as the future of the nation.The health minister is set to announce details of the plan on Tuesday afternoon.