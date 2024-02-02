Ex-Defense Chief, Pres. Chief of Staff among Politicians, Business Leaders to Receive Pardons

Photo : KBS News

​A national security chief and a presidential chief of staff from the Park Geun-hye administration will be among 980 politicians and business leaders expected to receive special presidential pardons ahead of this week's Lunar New Year holiday.The government announced Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's fourth round of special pardons to be granted on Wednesday include former National Security Advisor Kim Kwan-jin, who had been sentenced to two years in prison for ordering 2012 election opinion-rigging online.Kim Ki-choon, a presidential chief of staff from the Park administration who had been sentenced to two years for ordering cultural figures and groups critical of the government to be blacklisted, will also be pardoned and his rights reinstated.Business leaders set to be pardoned include Chey Jae-won, the executive vice chairman of SK Group, and LIG Group Chairman Koo Bon-sang, after they have either completed their prison term or their suspended sentence has expired.The pardons are part of special exemptions from administrative penalties to be granted to over 450-thousand people, with the president saying during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting that they are intended to revive the economy and public livelihoods.