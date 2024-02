Photo : YONHAP News

An average of 195-thousand people a day are expected to travel through Incheon International Airport during this week's Lunar New Year holiday.According to Incheon International Airport Corporation on Tuesday, more than 977-thousand travelers will access the airport between Thursday and next Monday.The expected daily average is 53 percent higher than some 127-thousand recorded last year, and 97 percent of the pre-pandemic daily average of 202-thousand in 2019.The airport plans to expand the hours of the departure and arrival terminal as well as airport railway operations, while dispatching additional security personnel.