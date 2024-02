Photo : YONHAP News

The quota for medical school admissions will expand by two-thousand for the 2025 academic year.The health ministry announced the decision to raise the quota to five-thousand-58 for the first time since 2006, when it was set at three-thousand-58, after a session of its policy review committee on Tuesday.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, President Yoon Suk Yeol said an estimated 15-thousand more doctors will be needed by 2035 amid the rapidly aging society, stressing that increasing the medical workforce is a pressing task that can no longer be delayed.The Korean Medical Association had previously announced that it would stage a general strike should the government push ahead with the quota expansion without consulting with the medical community.