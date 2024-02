Photo : YONHAP News

The police opened an investigation after the body of an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes was found in a grassy area on Jebudo, an island in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.According to the Hwaseong Seobu Police Station on Tuesday, it received a 112 report at around 10:50 a.m. about the discovery of what appeared to be an infant’s body.The police who arrived at the scene found the body of an infant boy that had no visible trauma and was not in an advanced state of decomposition.Officials believe that someone abandoned the child and are conducting an investigation based on CCTV footage, while planning to request an autopsy from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of death.