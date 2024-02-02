Ministry, Agency Blamed for Jamboree Debacle, Cheongju Flooding Get Lowest Grade

Photo : KBS News

A government ministry and an agency traded blame for last year's World Scout Jamboree debacle and fatal underpass flooding in Cheongju after receiving the lowest assessment in the government's annual evaluation.According to the Office for Government Policy Coordination on Tuesday, the Grade C rating was given to the gender equality ministry and the National Agency for Administrative City Construction based on a review of policy making and communication as well as deregulation and innovation.Other recipients of the evaluation include the Korea Communications Commission, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, the unification ministry, the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency, the Personal Information Protection Commission and the Military Manpower Administration.Meanwhile, the ministries of finance, foreign affairs, agriculture, the environment, labor, transport, personnel management, food and drug safety as well as the state agencies for taxation, customs, forestry and the Coast Guard received a Grade A rating.The policy coordination office said the highest grade was given to ministries and agencies that produced achievements felt by the public, improved regulations that deterred investments, and contributed toward normalization in state affairs.