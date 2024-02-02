Boston Museum to Return 14th Century Buddhist Relics to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The remains of Buddhist monks from Korea's Goryeo Dynasty will return home after 85 years in the United States.According to the Cultural Heritage Administration on Tuesday, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, one of the three biggest art museums in the U.S., has agreed to return the rare and culturally significant “sarira” relics to the Jogye Order, the largest sect of Korean Buddhism.The donation comes after a push by the two sides for the return of the sarira reliquary for an unspecified loan period for public display and preservation, with an agreement reached in Boston on Monday for the U.S. museum to send the relics before Buddha's birthday on May 15 this year.Sarira is a Buddhist term for bead-shaped objects that are retrieved among the cremated ashes of Buddhist spiritual masters, whereas the sarira reliquaries carry additional significance in art history as they represent Buddhist crafts created by the finest artisans of the period.