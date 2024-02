Photo : KBS News

The South Korean men's national football team will face Jordan at the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.The Taegeuk Warriors, led by head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, wrapped up final preparations for the game that will be held at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar at 6 p.m. Tuesday local time or 12 a.m. Wednesday, Korea time.Team Korea, which is aiming to win the cup for the first time in 64 years, dramatically earned a semifinals berth after its two previous matches saw extra time.Klinsmann expressed confidence as he said the team is overcoming difficulties very much like Argentina had toward grabbing the championship at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.If South Korea defeats Jordan, it will face the winner of the match between Iran and Qatar at the finals on Saturday.