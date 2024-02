Photo : S. Korean Presidential Office

KBS is scheduled to air its New Year interview with President Yoon Suk Yeol at 10 p.m. Wednesday.The 100-minute session was pre-recorded at the presidential office last Sunday with anchor Park Jang-beom asking questions.Yoon is set to reveal the direction of policies he’ll pursue in a wide array of areas, including politics, economy and foreign affairs, as he has entered his third year in office.Attention is being drawn to the interview as the president will be explaining, for the first time, his stance on the luxury bag controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The controversy stems from an allegation that Kim inappropriately received a luxury bag valued at around three million won, or some 22-hundred U.S. dollars, from a Korean-American pastor in 2022.