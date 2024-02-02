Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea and 8 Other UNSC Members Urge Myanmar Military Gov't to Cease Airstrikes

Written: 2024-02-06 18:33:04Updated: 2024-02-06 18:47:04

S. Korea and 8 Other UNSC Members Urge Myanmar Military Gov't to Cease Airstrikes

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and eight other members of the UN Security Council(UNSC) have urged Myanmar’s military government to cease what they called “indiscriminate” airstrikes against civilians.

The nine countries made the call in a joint statement issued before the 15-member council’s meeting on Monday while condemning the military government for carrying out such strikes. 

In the statement, South Korea, the U.S., Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, Slovenia, Switzerland and Britain said that since the Myanmar military conducted a coup three years ago, more than 18 million people have come to be in need of humanitarian aid and two-point-six million have been displaced.

The nine countries then stressed the need to adopt the UNSC’s 2022 resolution on Myanmar that calls for an immediate end to violence and swift release of all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

In particular, the nine council members called for the provision of humanitarian aid to the Indo-Aryan ethnic group Rohingya as they cited that the community, primarily Muslim, are facing denial of access to medicine and medical care due to tougher restrictions on their freedom of movement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >