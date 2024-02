Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Jordan 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.Team Korea, ranked 23 in the world, suffered a goalless loss to 87th-ranked Jordan in the semifinal at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha.The Taegeuk Warriors, who aimed to take home the cup for the first time in 64 years, did not register a single shot on target in the match.With the absence of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae due to a yellow-card suspension, Jordan scored two goals in the second half, both due to mistakes in the Korean national team's defense.Jordan, who advanced to their first Asian Cup final, will face Iran or host and defending champion Qatar.