Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has secured a three-point-two billion dollar deal to export a mid-range surface-to-air missile defense system to Saudi Arabia.The defense ministries of the two nations announced on Tuesday that South Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 had signed a contract with the Saudi defense ministry in November to export ten batteries of the Cheongung M-SAM II to the Middle Eastern nation.The deal was made public after talks to boost arms industry ties were held between the defense ministers of the two nations in Riyadh on Sunday on the sidelines of the World Defense Show.The deal marks LIG Nex1's second overseas sales of the Cheongung-II following a deal with the United Arab Emirates in January 2022.The Cheongung-II is a domestically developed medium-range surface-to-air missile (M-SAM) system designed to intercept ballistic missiles and aircraft at an altitude of about 40 kilometers.