S. Korea, Qatar Sign Agreement on Defense Cooperation

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Qatar convened for talks on Tuesday and signed an agreement on defense cooperation.Defense minister Shin Won-sik, who is currently on a Middle East tour, held talks with Qatari deputy prime minister and defense minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) to enhance bilateral defense cooperation.Under the agreement, the two nations' defense ministers will hold talks regularly to establish a solid foundation for defense cooperation.Both sides also agreed to expand exchanges and joint training between defense-related organizations, as well as to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including defense science and technology.Shin also paid a courtesy visit to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and vowed to further develop bilateral relations in the sector of defense and arms, noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.Shin will head back home on Tuesday after visits to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.