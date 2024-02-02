Russian Envoy: Moscow, Pyongyang Preparing Documents for Putin's N. Korea Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia and North Korea are reportedly preparing a package of joint documents to be signed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Pyongyang.Russia’s Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told the Russian TASS news agency in an interview that currently, arrangements for the visit come down to work on joint documents to be signed on the sidelines of the visit.The envoy added that one of the documents, which is currently in the pipeline, is an agreement on mutual tourism that would allow citizens of both countries to travel between North Korea and Russia.In the interview published on Wednesday, Matsegora said that Moscow will see what it can do to create the most comfortable conditions for Russian tourists who are planning to visit North Korea.The envoy, however, said that the timing of Putin’s visit has not been discussed yet.Russia and North Korea have forged closer ties since the summit of their leaders in September last year at a spaceport in Russia’s Far East.Putin last year accepted Kim Jong-Un's invitation to visit North Korea, but the Kremlin said last month that the visit is unlikely to take place before the March presidential election.