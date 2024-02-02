Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea to Increase Loan Programs for Developing Countries to 13.8 Tln Won

Written: 2024-02-07 13:39:01Updated: 2024-02-07 14:29:35

S. Korea to Increase Loan Programs for Developing Countries to 13.8 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to set aside 13-point-eight trillion won or around 10-point-3 billion dollars for loans to developing countries to fund various projects over the next three years. 

The government announced the plan on Wednesday in a meeting to discuss ways to operate the Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF) from 2024 to 2026. 

Under the EDCF, the government plans to approve four-point-five trillion won worth of new projects this year, four-point-six trillion won and four-point-seven trillion won in 2025 and 2026, respectively, making a total of 13-point-eight trillion won. 

Of these approved funds the government expects to spend six-point-five trillion won on the execution of these projects over the three years, aiming to emerge as the world’s tenth largest contributor in global development aid by 2026. 

Last year, South Korea approved a record three-point-seven trillion won for 22 projects in 14 nations. 

Finance minister Choi Sang-mok said that the government will use the increased funds to contribute to realizing global values as well as enhance national interests by promoting economic cooperation with developing countries and stabilizing supply chains.

South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 to help developing countries with their basic infrastructure.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >